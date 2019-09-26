Clear
Terre Haute man found guilty of murder

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

at "70"-thousand-dollars. "a jury" finds a terre haute man "guilty of murder". "clarence bell junior" was on trial for the murder of "ray rose". "police say".. he shot and killed "rose" last september "near 18th and wabash avenue". "the trial" began on monday. "a jury" began deliberations and delivered their verdict "late this afternoon". sentencing has been set for november
