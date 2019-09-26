Speech to Text for Terre Haute man charged for molesting two children in Sullivan County

"a terre haute man".. is arrested "for child molesting" in sullivan county. "indiana state police" initiated "a criminal investigation" in april. that's after "the sullivan county child protective services" reported that "59"-year-old "robert morris" molested "2"-juveniles. "1"-male.. and "1"-female. both were under the age of "14" at the time. "police say".. "morris" also showed the male victim "pornographic movies". "a warrant" was issued for morris' arrest. however.. "police say".. he turned himself in "to the sullivan county jail" yesterday. "bond" is set