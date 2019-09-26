Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail release procedures 5:00

it's been "3"-weeks.. since "a vigo county inmate" was mistakenly released from jail. "gregg shepherd" is still on the run! "today".. "news 10" sits down "with sheriff john plasse" he talks about procedural changes.. so this doesn't happen again. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, september 26th. "48"-year-old "gregg shepherd" was released "from th vigo county jail" on september 5th. for "8"-days.. "the sheriff's office".. didn't know he was gone. since then.. everyone has been working diligently to identify what went wrong. "an internal investigation" was launched. and officials have some answers. news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke one-on-one with the sheriff today. he joins us now.. "live" to break down "exactly what happened". ///////// susie. . from the beginning.. sheriff plasse has stressed that the responsibility falls on them and they are taking steps to avoid this from happening again. they conducted an extensive internal review and here's what exactly happened. gregg shepherd was in court on september 5th. the jail officer escorted him back.. following his court session.. to fill out paperwork. in that paperwork.. there's a section that details whether an inmate is to be released.. sentenced.. or date of next court appearance. plasse says that section was not filled out correctly by his staff. to prevent this from happening again.. additional steps have been added. ////// "one of the things that we just wanted to stress was don't rush that. . with our staff. don't rush that process. just make sure we are doing the right thing and going forward hopefully we've taken the actions necessary to prevent this from ever occuring again." ///////// plasse said they have dealt with the employee that made this mistake. he says this was a human error and in no was malicious or on purpose. coming up at 6.. i'll tell you what steps and changes in procedures they have made moving forward. reporting live at the vigo county sheriff's office. i'm dominic miranda. news 10. ////////