All You Need to Know for Thursday

new this morning - police are looking for an armed robbery suspect. it happened just after 2:30 this morning. police were called to the pilot travel center on margaret avenue. that's on terre haute's east side. an employee told police they were outside on break. that's when a man pulled out a knife and robbed the store. the suspect got away with money. police say he's a white man, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. he ran away towards the airport.

Today terre haute remembers two k-9's who dedicated their lives to service. memorial services are set for 10 this morning. that's at the cross tabernacle church. news 10's jordan kudisch is there right now. she has more on how officers are remembering the two companions. Alia, a k-9 dog spends their entire life protecting the community, and that's exactly what these dogs did in their remaining days. Today community members are encouraged to remember their service and speak with the handlers who lost their partners. k-9 luca was with thpd since 20-10. his handler was sgt. adam loudermilk. he responsible for sniffing out 17 pounds of meth last year during a traffic stop. it was the largest meth seizure ever in vigo county. he retired in august. k-9 diesel joined the terre haute police department in 2007. his handler was sgt. todd haller. he worked as a narcotics detection dog and assisted with search and seizures. he died at 14-years-old. these services are again open to the public. you can also donate to the k-9 cause. to find out more information on donating visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live from tabernacle church, jordan kudisch, news 10.

terre haute police say they issued five tickets so far. that's part of "rail safety week". all week long police are enforcing operation clear track. the goal is to keep drivers and people safe near railroad crossings. officers are looking for people trespassing near the crossings. they're also watching for drivers who go around crossing guard arms.

vigo county commissioners are hoping to find new purpose for an old property. they approved a request for proposals document. that's for the former international paper property. it allows potential investors to submit plans for what they want to build there. the property has already gained significant interest.

new equipment is on the way to the "bellmore volunteer fire department". it's part of a $20,000 grant! it will help buy two thermal imaging cameras and a gear dryer. the cameras help firefighters find people quickly in a fire. the gear dryer allows them to clean their gear faster between runs.