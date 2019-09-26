Clear

Mediterranean Festival Sunday 1900 S4th St. St. George Orthodox Church

Enjoy some home baked treats, everyone should stop by and experience something new.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:44 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Mediterranean Festival Sunday 1900 S4th St. St. George Orthodox Church

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with tricia tanoos about the mediterranean festival. st. george orthodox church is preparing for the mediterranean festival this weekend. the church is full of many backgrounds. this includes syrian, greek and romanian. it's a chance to give back to the community, and enjoy some home baked treats. members of the congregation said everyone should stop by and experience something new. "the food is special. you don't find it all time. that's why they sort of wait.. to wait for this mediterranean festival to come in," said elias corey with the st. george orthodox church. the festival is sunday, september 29th from 12 to 5 p.m. cost is $20 at door or $18/pre-order (812) 232-5244 (812) 249-9247
