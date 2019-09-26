Speech to Text for Remembering the lives of two K9 officers and their dedication to the community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an open conversation with your kids. today... terre haute remembers two k-9's... who dedicated their lives to service. memorial services are set for 10 this morning. that's at the "cross tabernacle church". news 10's jordan kudisch is there right now... she has more on how officers are remembering the two companions. alia.. a k-9 dog spends their entire life protecting the community.. and that's exactly what these dogs did in their remaining days. today.. community members are encouraged to remember their service.. and speak with the handlers who lost their partners. k-9 luca was with thpd since 20-10... his handler was 20-10... his with thpd since k-9 luca was partners. k-9 luca was with thpd since 20-10... his handler was "sgt. adam loudermilk." he responsible for sniffing out 17-pounds of meth last year during a traffic stop. it was the largest meth seizure.. ever.. in vigo county. he retired in august. k-9 diesel joined the terre haute police department in 2007.. his handler was "sgt. todd haller." he worked as a narcotics detection dog and assisted with search and seizures. he died at 14-years-old. sgt. haller shared with me his final message to his partner.. "that's pretty hard, i'd say we finished the race, you can't take it away, he knows." what officers hope what knows." what officers hope comes from the memorial today.. and how you can give back to the k9s.... i'll share with you what i come back. reporting live from tabernacle church, jordan kudisch, news