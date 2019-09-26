Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Clouds early, sunny and nice. High: 76

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, calm. Low: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, afternoon showers. High: 85

Detailed Forecast:

A mostly sunny afternoon with nice and cool conditions will take over with highs in the mid 70's. Tonight temperatures will fall to the mid 50's. Expect cool conditions to continue at least for the first part of the day tomorrow before warmer air moves in. Temperatures tomorrow will rise to the mid 80's with mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance of rain in the afternoon.