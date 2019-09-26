Clear

Thursday: Clouds early, sunny and nice. High: 76

A mostly sunny afternoon with nice and cool conditions will take over with highs in the mid 70's.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, calm. Low: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, afternoon showers. High: 85

Detailed Forecast:

A mostly sunny afternoon with nice and cool conditions will take over with highs in the mid 70's. Tonight temperatures will fall to the mid 50's. Expect cool conditions to continue at least for the first part of the day tomorrow before warmer air moves in. Temperatures tomorrow will rise to the mid 80's with mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance of rain in the afternoon.

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Nice and cool today.
Thursday: Clouds early, sunny and nice. High: 76

THS Girls soccer

Purdue

Northview football

Wampler

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Wednesday Late Forecast

ISU asks for input on tobacco use policies

The loss of her two oldest sons on the same day has sparked one mom to help a major epidemic in the

Hey Kevin 9-25

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse