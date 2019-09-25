Clear

Purdue

Boilers start practice for 2019-2020 season

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Purdue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back..... the college basketball season started today for the purdue boilermakers.... the boilers hit the court for their first official practice for the 2019-2020 season... purdue is coming off another incredible season, last year they were co-big ten champs and advance all the way to the elite eight for the first time since 2000... purdue did lose some solid players, including the great carsen edwards but the cupboard is far from empty up in west lafayette... the boilers return seven rotation players who averaged at least 10 minutes a game... head coach matt painter says their success this year will depend on how these guys adjust to playing bigger roles! <we don't have a real experience team. we have a lot of guys that have played, but not a lot of guys that'll play in the roles they will this year it starts with your most experience guys that started for us last year. those guys have to be good leaders for us. give us a lot of energy
