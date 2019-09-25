Speech to Text for Northview football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 2009 west vigo 3a state runner-up squad... after a slow start to the season northview football has turned things around.... the knights have won three straight, they sit three and two on the season....but more importantly they are two and ohh in the wic west division.... first place in the wic west will be on the line friday when the knights visit unbeaten north putnam.... for years now the wic title has gone through northview and the knights are excited to still be in the hunt for another conference title! <that's our goal to win conference. this week is a big one. north putnam is undefeated in our division as well. for us to even have a shot at playing for a conference championship. have to win this week and it'll be a big challenge.>