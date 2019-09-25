Clear

Northview football

Knights playing for first place in WIC

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Northview football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 2009 west vigo 3a state runner-up squad... after a slow start to the season northview football has turned things around.... the knights have won three straight, they sit three and two on the season....but more importantly they are two and ohh in the wic west division.... first place in the wic west will be on the line friday when the knights visit unbeaten north putnam.... for years now the wic title has gone through northview and the knights are excited to still be in the hunt for another conference title! <that's our goal to win conference. this week is a big one. north putnam is undefeated in our division as well. for us to even have a shot at playing for a conference championship. have to win this week and it'll be a big challenge.>
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls soccer

Image

Purdue

Image

Northview football

Image

Wampler

Image

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU asks for input on tobacco use policies

Image

The loss of her two oldest sons on the same day has sparked one mom to help a major epidemic in the

Image

Hey Kevin 9-25

Image

Fall Planting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse