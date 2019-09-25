Speech to Text for Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

finally tonight.. the wild paid a visit to sullivan county today.. students at northeast north elementary were treated to an animal show! there were all kinds of exotic animals.. from snakes... to birds... and even a kangaroo! it was put on by "zoodles animal education" kids were able to get up close and personal with the animals! zoodles travels across the country to bring the show to the