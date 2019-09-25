Speech to Text for The loss of her two oldest sons on the same day has sparked one mom to help a major epidemic in the

an indiana mom has had a rough few years. she lost both of her sons on the same day four years ago to an opioid overdose. now, she travels the world telling her story and educating people on the dangers of opiods. tonight - that mom was at bar-reeve to share her story... news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live in our newsroom with more on how her story is impacting students and adults in the wabash valley. its new for you tonight at 10 patrece...rondrell... the gym tonight at barr-reeve high school was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. that's as becky savage told her personal story of losing her two sons -- in the same day to opioid misuse. she hopes by telling their story they can save anothers life. na} "what i would give up for 10 seconds. i would give up everything for just 10 seconds." it was a real life nightmare for becky savage and her family. "why wouldn't they just say no" she woke up to what she thought would be a normal day in june of 20-15.. only to find her oldest son's lifeless body. she tried to revive him she called 9-1-1 to help but he was already gone. then - she found a similar scene with her other oldest son in a different part of her house. "we unfortunatley lost our older two sons nick and jack four years ago to the opioid epidemic." now, savage spends her days traveling and telling the story of her family. "i don't want nick and jack to be remembered for how they died. they were smart boys they were boys that were going to be doing good things in this world and i thought by me going around telling their story they are still able to accomplish that through me telling their story they're still able to make a difference through the lives of other people." that's why barr-reeve school officials asked savage to speak at their school. "that one risk you take...that can end your life and i don't think people realize the dangers. it just takes one small pill." friday's barr-reeve versus loogootee girls volleyball game will benefit the 535 foundation. its in honor of nick and jack savage and to help raise awarness for the opioid epidemic. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.