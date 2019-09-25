Clear

Hey Kevin 9-25

Hey Kevin 9-25

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the fall the fall the fall season is upon us. for those of you who have a green thumb, this is a good time to get out in the yard. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to explain more. today it may not feel so much like fall, however the season is officially here. that means temperatures will slowly start to cool down over the next few months. today i stopped by the apple house in terre haute, ryan cummins is a co owner there, and he says now is a great time to get into the yard. whether you want to plant some trees or mums, the soil temperature is still very warm which helps plants grow their roots. he also says at this point in the season, most plants are very low maintenance however is planting new plants isn't your thing, this is also a good time for some simple yard maintenance. "when it comes to lawn maintenance,you'll find that broad leaf weed control, controlling things like clover, dandelions, plantains, all those leafy weeds that are in your lawn, you will be very successful at applying weed control products now." again cummins says now is the time to get out in t yard. the apple house will be open all the way up until christmas eve. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.
