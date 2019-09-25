Speech to Text for Turning silos into canvases

four silos in the area have become canvases for an international artist. the artist is working sun-up to sun-down in greencastle, indiana. at 5 o'clock.. we told you community support and grant money helped make the work possible. now---new for you at 6... news 10's tilly marlatt explains the "meaning" behind the giant creations. andrei krautsou is from new york city. he is best known by his artist name, key detail. he has completed murals all over the world. now he is leaving his mark on putnam county. it's all on display at the intersection of u-s 231 and veteran's memorial highway. "8,000 thousand square feet so i think it's my largest project til now." he is free handing the entire project using spray paint. "it started off by griding all the silos, sketching with the acrylic marker which you can kind of see on the unfinished silo. we've been really pleased and impressed with how quickly he's working. " wednesday marks day 10 of the project. organizers expect only a few more days before the project is complete. inspiration comes from across the county. "we asked the community to provide input on content and style, so we had people vote on their favorite choice of murals of artwork as examples and then they described putnam county in one word." nature is at the core of the project design. the bald eagle is a symbol of american strength. the cow is a representation of the agriculture industry throughout the county and state. the violin is a nod to the school of music at depauw university. the final silo will display a covered bridge and white tail buck. it's all a collaboration between the community and artist. "really important to engage with the local community because they're going to see this mural every day. it's going to be part of their life." work that will represent the area.. for years to come. in greencastle... tilly marlatt, news 10. a block party is scheduled for september 29th to