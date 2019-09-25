Speech to Text for Power of the Purse

more than a quarter of children in the wabash valley don't have the basic literacy skills to enter the first grade. that's according to the united way of the wabash valley. one local event aims to change these statistics. united way held its "power of the purse" event. it's a women's luncheon with lots of fabulous activities. they included a silent auction and raffle. the money raised benefits "success by 6". the program focuses on early childhood education. i was honored to be one of the male auction spotters. "success by 6" is a united way of the wabash valley sponsored