Speech to Text for Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride

business owner. one local animal shelter received a helping hand today. brazil city leaders presented a check to the clay county humane society. the city raised the money through the annual "mayor's ride". every year the event brings together motorcycle enthusiasts. they take a ride "together" across the city. organizers say the donation helps them better serve the animals in their care. "well the shelter has been running at about double capacity for the past year. with that has come a greater financial burden for us which is why we set the bar so high. it will help cover food, shelter, animal care, and the biggie for us in medical costs." organizers say they exceeded their goal for the event by around 3-thousand dollars.