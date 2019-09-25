Clear

Local entrepreneur talks to Rose-Hulman students about creating their own businesses

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:14 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

one local man says 60 percent of businesses in the u.s. are family owned. today he's encouraging a new generation to follow suit. rose-hulman institute of technology hosted the "midwest entrepreneurial road show". tom foulks is a rose hulman graduate and business owner. he's behind the event. it brought business owners from across the midwest. they spoke to students about what it takes to create your own business. says it's all about inspiring students. "the goal is to help young people realize that everyone is on your side. encouraging you to start that company, create jobs, add value and stay local because indiana is open for business." state senator jon ford attended today's road show. he shared his expertise as a local
