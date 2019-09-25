Clear

Three to be honored at Terre Haute North's Polaris Awards Banquet

year. terre haute north high school is recognizing three recipients as this year's "polaris awards for patriots of purpose". this year's recipients are susan eisman, lieutenant colonel daniel j. lindley and news 10's very own rondrell moore. the award started in honor of a former principal. "basically people who have kind of followed in the footsteps of leadership and service and gone either above and beyond in your field or to the community." we are very proud of rondrell...a very deserving honor! the polaris award banquet will take place october 7th. it's at 6:30 p.m. at the red barn at sycamore farm. you do need to make a reservation. that information is on our website.
