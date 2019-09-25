Speech to Text for Program gives kids a chance to pick up real-world skills

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. a program is giving local students the skills they need to enter adulthood. "junior achievement of the wabash valley" is behind the initiative. it's called the "financial planning for real life" program. as part of the program....students learn what it's like to live in the real world. it includes learning how to budget money, paying bills and even buying groceries. organizers say the earlier students learn these skills the better. "we're bringing programs like this all the way from kindergarten pre-k students. talking about ja and how one individual impacts the entire community. all the way to talking about personal finance with high school students." middle school students from across the wabash valley participate in this program every