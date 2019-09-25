Clear

Local fire department receives $20,000 grant to buy new necessary equipment

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

new equipment is on the way for the bellmore volunteer fire department in parke county. they've been awarded a big chunk of change to help buy the new gear. in tonight's safety alert.. news 10's jada huddlestun shares what receiving this competitive grant means to the department. fema selected the bellmore volunteer fire department for a 20-thousand dollar grant. they were just one of 11 other departments in indiana to receive the grant. they money will be used to purchase two new thermal imaging cameras. those cameras help firefighters quickly find victims trapped inside a burning building. with the grant money.. they'll also be purchasing a gear dryer. it will allow them to clean their gear faster between runs. those at the fire department say they're thankful to be one of few departments chosen to be recipients. "being a rural volunteer fire department we strive to try to take a burden off of our taxpayers by going after grants. // about three weeks ago we kind of got a little early warning that something was going through the pipeline with it, and things got a little exciting for us." the gear is in the process of being ordered. firefighters are hopeful they'll be able to put it to use by the start of next year. back
