Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police has issued five tickets so far in 'Operation Clear the Track'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in a news 10 follow up... terre haute police have already sited several people under a new initiative. you may remember...this week is national "rail safety week". the goal is to keep drivers and pedestrians safe near railroad crossings. law enforcement officers across the area are participating in a special patrol. they're in a news 10 follow up... new initiative. far