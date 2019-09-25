Speech to Text for A look inside the International Paper Property

news 10 news 10 received a rare glimpse inside a property with potential. the former international paper property site on the southside of town has been unoccupied for more than 10 years. now...vigo county leaders are looking to breathe new life into the area. good evening and thanks for joining us. the old international papers property is gaining interest from many around terre haute. investors want to turn the massive piece of property into a destination area. this comes after what we reported to you yesterday. investors have a chance to sumbit their plans to the commisionsers if they have interest in doing something with the property. news 10's dominic miranda visited the property today. he joins us now live from the newsroom with more on the possibilities. patrece. . rondrell. . i spoke with commissioner brad kearns today while touring the property. with 60 acres to work with.. the possibilities are endless for what potential investors could build. however. . there are some logistics involved. kearns said he is totally against selling the property. the point of the request for proposals approval was to see what investors want to build in collaboration with the county. the county owns the property . . yet this isn't a government investment. this is a private investor partnership with the government. kearns mentioned options like a music venue. . a farmers market. . a distilery or brewery. . or even a water or amusement park. he specifically mentioned the main building on the propery as being a phenomenal center piece. it will need about 100 thousand dollars in repairs to make it safe. . . but he says it's a great structure. many have expressed interest. . and the county commissioners are very excited about what could be built on this property. "i want to see a music venue here. i want to see a water park. i want to see recreation for the community. for people to want to come to terre haute as a destination." kearns did want to make one thing clear. this property. . while close to the river. . is not right on the river. the only costs involved right now are maintenece costs for the property. county commissioners say that this is a can't miss opportunity for potential investors. reporting live in terre haute. . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10