Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 77. northwest wind around 6 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 55. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 77. northwest wind around 6 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 55. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 55. west southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 77. northwest wind around 6 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 55. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Cloudier and a Chance for Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

