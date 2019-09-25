Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here's a traffic alert for some clay county drivers. a portion of "state road 59"... just north of brazil... will stay closed until october 4th. it closed in early july. crews are working to replace a small structure on the bridge. it was supposed to re-open yesterday. in-dot officials say there was a delay with utility relocation. it wasn't a fire... but a heart attack... that claimed the life of a terre haute man. crews responded to a house fire around 12:30 yesterday morning. it happened on the north side. officials say "vernon matlock" was smoking while on an oxygen tank. that's when a fire started. investigators say matlock died of a heart attack.. while the flames spread. funeral services... for "chuck hanley"... are set for later this week. for more than 30 years... he served as terre haute's clerk... in an elected role. just last year... he sent in his "letter of resignation" due to personal reasons. visitation is set for friday... from 4 to 8 p-m-. that's at "callahan and hughes funeral home" on "south 25th street." funeral services are saturday morning.. at "saint benedict church".. at 11. burial will follow at "calvary cemetery." a terre haute man was sentenced to "8"-years after pleading guilty to child solicitation. "scott lewis" will serve "2"-years "with the indiana department of corrections". "6"-years will be served "on formal probation". he will then be required to register as a sex offender for "10"-years. "lewis" was orginally facing "child molesting", "rape", and "incest" charges. as part of his plea agreement.. "those charges" wer dismissed. a veterans day parade may happen in terre haute after all. the parade was cancelled recently. that's after "the vigo county veterans council" cited a lack of interest. now.. "the loyal veterans batallion" is teaming-up with the council to get things back up and running. more details will be released later this week. again today... police officers will monitor railroad crossings. it's part of "rail safety week." police will issue tickets... and warnings... to violators. according to federal statistics... about every 3 hours in the united states.. a person.. or vehicle... is hit by a train. today... a new feature will be introduced at union hospital. a new oxygen tank is the first of its kind in indiana. unlike traditional tanks... they have several features that alarm doctors of health risks. news 10's jordan kudisch is live this morning from union hospital. she has more on the tanks... and why they're needed. they're called "intelliox" tanks...at first they were not available in the united states. and today... union will be the first hospital in the state of indiana to use them. and next week clinton hospital will be using them too! if you take a look at your screen... you'll see the tank itself. the screen on the tank calculates oxygen level. once that screen shows a "low" number.. an alarm will se off. this allows doctors to change the tank before it's too late. a member of the hospital patient safety committee... told me this new version of tanks will help save more patient lives. as of now these tanks are for hospital stays only... but you may see them popping up in hospitals all over indiana. reporting live from union hospital, jordan kudisch, news 10. "the terre haute regional airport".. is expanding. it's part of an "855-thousand-dollar federal grant". it will pay for a "taxiway". it will extend from the "6"-new hangers being built... to the main runway. "the goal" is to attract more corporate airlines to the area. happening today... the federal prison in terre haute will host a career fair. it's at the training center.... across from the water treatment plant. the bureau of prisons is hiring for several positions. that includes correctional officers... medical... and psychology staff... all you need is your resume... and i-d-. today's career fair runs from nine until two. wednesday: mostly sunny start, showers later. high: 79 wednesday night: showers move out, partly cloudy. low: 59 thursday: cloudy start, sunny and nice. high: 78