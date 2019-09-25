Clear

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Union Hospital in Terre Haute says it is the first in the state to have a new tool for patients.

today in terre haute... "union hospital" will introduce a new kind of oxygen tank. its the first hospital... in indiana... to use the upgrades. unlike traditional tanks... these have several features to alarm doctors of health risks. news 10's jordan kudisch is live this morning from union hospital. she has more on these new tanks.. and how they work. they're called "intelliox" tanks... and this will be the first time these tanks are available to tanks are time these be the first time these tanks are available to patients. with the new features... the risks are lower to losing a life due to low oxygen. you can see how the tanks function on your screen. the digital display allows patients.. and doctors to see how much oxygen is left in the tank. when it hits a low amount.. an alarm goes off. megan whittiker, a member of the patient safety committee at union... explained exactly why the need for change. "we're very proud to be the first and leading hospital in indiana to get these because again it's all about the patients and what we can do to keep them safe and we hope it soon too." as of now these tanks are for hospital stays only... but you may see them popping up in hospitals all over indiana. reporting live from union hospital, jordan kudisch, news 10. we're learning
