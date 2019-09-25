Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, showers later. High: 79

Wednesday Night: Showers move out, partly cloudy. Low: 59

Thursday: Cloudy start, sunny and nice. High: 78

Detailed Forecast:

Mostly sunny conditions to start today with temperatures rising to the upper 70's by the end of the day. We will see cloudy skies enter the area as we move through the day before a chance of rain this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures tonight will fall to the upper 50's. Partly cloudy skies will move out tomorrow and temperatures will climb to the upper 70's with sunny conditions