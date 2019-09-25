Clear

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, showers later. High: 79

Mostly sunny conditions to start today with temperatures rising to the upper 70's by the end of the day.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:33 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 6:33 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, showers later. High: 79

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, showers later. High: 79

Wednesday Night: Showers move out, partly cloudy. Low: 59

Thursday: Cloudy start, sunny and nice. High: 78

Detailed Forecast:

Mostly sunny conditions to start today with temperatures rising to the upper 70's by the end of the day. We will see cloudy skies enter the area as we move through the day before a chance of rain this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures tonight will fall to the upper 50's. Partly cloudy skies will move out tomorrow and temperatures will climb to the upper 70's with sunny conditions

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudier and a Chance for Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, showers later. High: 79

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

NK Volleyball

Image

PH Volleyball

Image

ISU Women's Basketball

Image

IU Basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Teaching students about golf, life

Image

Terre Haute's federal prison set to hold career fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse