North Knox volleyball

North Knox beats Linton

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:51 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight at clay city... two guys right there that i never know if there working hard for linton...lady miners volleyball hosting north knox... we pick the action in game two....north knox up 25-24, its game point and grace yochum delivers at the at the net to win the second game for north knox 26-24.... third game...linton sophomore gentry warrick shows off her jumping ability...she leaps and taps one home over the north knox blockers.... linton found out its hard to get shots by grace yochum....she uses her length for the block and a north konx point.... north knox ends linton's six-game
