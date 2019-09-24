Clear

PH Volleyball

Lady Wolves rally to win at Clay City

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

year.... look at this young man getting his homework done at the homework done at the parke heritage-clay city volleyball match.... nice dig by the lady eels emily hyatt...victoria schopmeyer puts it away....clay city would take the first two games of this match.... despite being down two-nothing there was no quit in parke heritage....their star atlantis clendenin with the block and point at the net... grace kiefner serving for parke heritage,that's an ace.... how about the lady wolves.....they rally from two down to win in a fifth game.....three-two
