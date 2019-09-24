Speech to Text for ISU Women's Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indiana state women's basketball team was in saint louis today for mvc media day...... second year head coach vicki hall has 14 new players on the isu roster, that's the most for any division one team in the nation... we so many new faces coach hall knows they'll be a learning curve with this group... <some of the things we'll have to do is learn under fire. going to have to figure it out with people that have more experience than we do. if we're united as a group. think the sky is the limit.> welcome back...