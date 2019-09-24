Speech to Text for Ryan Boyle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indiana state football team was able to overcome major injuries last year to deliver a winning season and they're facing the same challenge again this year...... quarterback ryan boyle has suffered a torn acl and is out for the rest of the season....the injury occurred on this play in the sycamores first series of the game saturday the game saturday against eastern illinois... the senior was the mvfc preseason selection as the league's qb...so far this season he'd thrown for 508 yards and two