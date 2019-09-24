Speech to Text for Teaching students about golf, life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

am to 2 pm. some wabash valley kids are getting a chance to try a new sport. "p-g-a" junior league is offering an interactive golf program. its for members of the terre haute boys and girls club. students will meet every tuesday for six weeks. they'll learn basic golf skills. in the spring, the program will allow students to put their skills to the test on the green at "the landing". program director bobby moore says kids are building more than just golf skills. "the most important thing is teaching these kids a little bit about respect and honesty, and how to play the game of golf and how to call penalties on themselves. so i think that's a learning opportunity for all kids-- especially in golf." the program runs for 6 weeks. it'll end