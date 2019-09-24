Speech to Text for Terre Haute's federal prison set to hold career fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be in tilson auditorium. the federal prison in terre haute is hiring. its hosting a career fair tomorrow... that's happening at the training center across from the water treatment plant in terre haute. the bureau of prisons is hiring several positions.. including correctional officers... medical and psychology staff... all you need is your resume and i-d. again this is all happening tomorrow. its from 9