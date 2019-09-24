Clear

State Road 59 project end date pushed back

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a popular clay county road will stay closed longer than expected. state road 59 just north of brazil closed in early july. it was supposed to reopen today... crews have been working to replace a small structure on the bridge. in-dot officials say there was a delay with utility relocation. the road
