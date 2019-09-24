Speech to Text for Vermillion County leaders discus jail project

valley many many wabash valley counties continue to work through jail overcrowding issues. some have begun the process of building or expanding their jails. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight -- the vermillion county council and county commissioners held a joint meeting. they talked about a proposed expansion to the current jail. news 10s sarah lehman was at that meeting tonight... she joins us now with more on the problems the county faces. patrece... vermillion county leaders have been back and forth about this jail project for a few years. tonight vermillion county commissioners say is the first time they've heard push back from the public. pk} its the same problem many counties across the country are facing...jail overpopulation. vermillion county is facing only a small overpopulation problem in their jail. but they want to get ahead of the problem "over a period of time you keep kicking the can down the road...the problems not going away and the costs aren't going to get cheaper." but like many other places they're facing push back from the public. including the former sheriff of the county. "all i hear is why do we need a new jail why do we need a new jail? jails are for people you're afraid of they're not for people with addiction problems etc etc." current vermillion county sheriff mike phelps says whether the county expands on the jail or not they still need to provide updates "we're following the laws and rules that's why we're here in the first place. if we don't follow them we're no better than the people we put behind bars so we got a place that's starting to break down. we have to do something with it regardless." there are two proposed scenarios. but as of now.. none of the numbers or scenarios are set in stone. the next step is for the county to do a feasibility study reporting live in the newsroom im sarah lehman news 10 back to you