Speech to Text for ISU at MVC Media Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indiana state men's basketball team will hold their first official practice of the 2019-2020 season next week... before they hit the court, sports 10's marty ledbetter caught up with isu today at the missouri valley conference media day in saint louis... <rick it may be september, but here in st. louis we're already talking about missouri valley basketball. today was the mvc tip-off lunch in at the missouri athletic club. coach lansing, junior tyreke key, and senior jordan barnes we're in attendance for the indiana state sycamores. and while we're still two months out from the first game, everyone is ready to be back on the floor. "this year is gonna be a new year. and, uh, we got some really good guys coming in and i think it will pay off." "we got a lot of returners coming in from last year so i feel like it's a good mix. we can gel and put it together." last season didn't end the way the sycamores wanted it to. the 15-16 record marked the fifth straight losing season. it's something that jb is more than aware needs to change. j} "being more mental tough, preparing for those moments that we have to go through. not every game is going to be perfect offensively but we gotta make sure it's better defensively and that'll help us get over those rough spots. "we've not handled adversity very well at all. when things were good, we're good. when things weren't very good, we weren't together as a team. as a leader of the team i know he knows that, as the head coach i certainly know it and i think very highly of jordan barnes." some good things are on the horizon for isu this season though. as they return the valley's leading scorer in tyreke key. it's no secret where tyreke goes, the team will follow. dan muller, illinois state head coac} "tyreke's improvement is...scary. i wish he'd stop working so hard, because i hear he works hard." porter moser, loyola (il) head coac} "he's been the hardest guy to guard for us. he combines power, toughness, and skill. he's got a mid-range game and he can get to the rack." with all of this fire power returning along with the new pieces that are gonna be put in play, valley coaches are making sure they take isu and coach lansing seriously. bryan mullins, southern illinois head coac} "he's one of the best in game coaches. he makes slight adjustments. obviously when i was at loyola i'd always notice. and i've never liked preparing for him or against his teams. so it's definitely going to be a challenge." mose} "he's another one. i've been close friends with greg and i root for him every game except two. but you know, they're always just really tough to guard." on ca} the season won't start off easy for isu as they have a pair of early test. first they tip-off their season at dayton and then later in the week they travel to louisville. reporting in st. louis for sports 10, i'm marty ledbetter.>