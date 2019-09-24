Speech to Text for Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

here's an here's an amazing story! over three thousand people in southwestern indiana recently had their medical debt forgiven. that's thanks to one local church. news 10 bureau chief gary brian sat down with church leaders today. he explains how they did it. "bethany christan church here in washington has paid off four million dollars worth of medical debt. it's a feat that church leaders say is just part of their plan to give back." bethany christan church has been in daviess county since 1830. for the local parish giving back to the community is a big part of their mission. at behany christian that mission is called dollar difference. "for every person that attends on a sunday morning we give a dollar to a general fund. that goes, adds up for the month, and is handed out to someone in our community." those funds are meant for folks in the commuity who need it. however this month's funding went to a whole lot of people in the area. "bethany christian church was able to raise $15,000. now they worked with an organization called rip medical debt. this non for profit buys up medical debt for pennies on the dollar. that's how the church was able to take $15,000 and turn it into four million dollars in forgiven medical debt." "originally we actually thought we were going to be able to pay off 1.3 million, they came back and they were able to negotiate with a few more other counties and i think health companies and we were able to get six counties total." that's three thousand two hundred and twenty seven famalies whose medical debt has been completely wiped away. "we know it's right and it's at the core of who we are to give ourselves and to give our things away to others and to help other people. and we weren't called to be greedy we were called to give. we weren't called to consume we were called to contribute. it feels good to do that." "church leaders say they are always looking at different ways to give back to the community. in washington, gary brian news 10."