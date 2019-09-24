Clear

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

books. hog wallow farm is celebrating its "28"-th season offering fall activities. the farm is in dana, indiana. it's fun for the whole family with activities for kids and adults. this year the farm is offering an adult size tricycle track. a pumpkin patch is open with hay rides, a bounce house and animals available on site. this year the farm is selling chicken and noodles on sunday. "i'm a big kid at heart so i just really enjoy seeing the kids and families come out and enjoy having family time fun." first responders will receive free admission to the farm this year. you can find more information about hours and admission fees on our website. that's w-t-h-i tv dot com.
