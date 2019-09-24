Speech to Text for Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

work is underway at terre haute regional airport. it's all thanks to a multi-billion dollar grant from the federal government. you'll remember on news 10 first at five we told you the money will be used to build new hangers and a taxiway at the airport. that's where we can find news 10's jada huddlestun. she joins us to explain how this grant is helping the community. i'm live here at the airport. this is where they're building six new hangers.. and a taxiway that will connect to the main runway. the 8-hundred and 55-thosuand dollars worth of money will be used as a reinbursement for the three hangers that are being built right now. crews will build the others this winter. the goal is to attract more corporate airlines to the area. it's important to offer these services as the eastern side of town continues to grow. jeff hauser is the executive director at the airport. he says not only is this a win for the airport.. but the entire community. "we've had a waiting list here for as long as i've been here now, so almost five years. a waiting list for bringing airplanes in. so, as the eastside development. terre haute in general starts growing more people are interested." "the airport is just at the center of it all, so we have to be looking at that direction and we have to be thinking about what they have and what they can offer the community as we start to build our plans out." it's important to note that several other business have opened up on the eastern side of town.. and this is just one more way to attract people to terre haute. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. news 10.