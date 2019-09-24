Clear

Tuesday Early Forecast

Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:03 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 59. south wind around 6 mph. wednesday a slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 79. south wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. wednesday night a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 58. southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. chance of precipitation is 20%.
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Not as Cool Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

