Speech to Text for Temperature Differences

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is sometimes the temperatures we show on our weather maps is different than what you see at home. there's a reason for this, and that's what storm team 10's chris piper is here to explain. //////// kevin, recently.. a viewer asked just that! why does their thermometer at home read one temperature.. and our weather map read another? this is actually pretty common. our thermometers are placed in something called a "stevenson shelter". this gives the most accurate temperature readings without influence from other weather conditions. for example we have a reading of 89 degrees. on your personal thermometer, you may get a reading of 91. your thermometer may be in the direct sun. our thermometer, is in direct shade in a box. naturally, dark colors absorb more heat. the stevenson shelter is painted white, so it reflects the excess heat. finally, a personal thermometer can be influenced by things such as concrete, or a nearby house. the stevenson shelter is placed "4"-feet off the ground, generally in an open field. our thermometers are "not" influenced by any other factors. that's why our temperature readings are the most accurate. reporting live in terre haute chris piper storm team 10. news 10 first at five.. will be right back. /////////