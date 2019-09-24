Clear

Temperature Differences

Temperature Differences

kevin, recently.. a viewer asked just that! why does their thermometer at home read one temperature.. and our weather map read another? this is actually pretty common. our thermometers are placed in something called a "stevenson shelter". this gives the most accurate temperature readings without influence from other weather conditions. for example we have a reading of 89 degrees. on your personal thermometer, you may get a reading of 91. your thermometer may be in the direct sun. our thermometer, is in direct shade in a box. naturally, dark colors absorb more heat. the stevenson shelter is painted white, so it reflects the excess heat. finally, a personal thermometer can be influenced by things such as concrete, or a nearby house. the stevenson shelter is placed "4"-feet off the ground, generally in an open field. our thermometers are "not" influenced by any other factors. that's why our temperature readings are the most accurate.
