Speech to Text for VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

"censorship" keeps you "in the dark"! so, leave the light "on"! that's "this year's theme" "of banned books week". it's an annual event celebrating "the freedom to read". it spotlights both current and historical attempts "to censor books" in libraries and schools. "the vigo county public library says".. it's important to make these books available to the public. ////// /////// "so, the idea of banned books week is kind of, uh, a nice reminder that libraries are neutral and that we're here to express everyone's views." /////// to find "the most frequently challenged books".. or, to read up on how you can get involved "in banned books week".. make a point to visit "w-t-h-i