After the Veterans Day Parade was canceled in Terre Haute...a local group steps up to make it happen

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a local group" is stepping-up to help continue a tradition in terre haute. that's after "the vigo county veterans council said".. they were cancelling "the annual veterans day parade" due to a lack of interest. you'll remember "news 10" broke this story for you "yesterday". now "the loyal veterans batallion" is teaming-up with council members to help get things back up and running. at this time.. things "are still in the works". those "at the loyal veterans batallion say".. they will have more details "later this week". "if" you would like to help volunteer.. you can contact "the
Hey Kevin 9-24

Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

Rail Safety Week

Tuesday Early Forecast

Tuesday Early Forecast

Temperature Differences

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

