Speech to Text for After the Veterans Day Parade was canceled in Terre Haute...a local group steps up to make it happen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a local group" is stepping-up to help continue a tradition in terre haute. that's after "the vigo county veterans council said".. they were cancelling "the annual veterans day parade" due to a lack of interest. you'll remember "news 10" broke this story for you "yesterday". now "the loyal veterans batallion" is teaming-up with council members to help get things back up and running. at this time.. things "are still in the works". those "at the loyal veterans batallion say".. they will have more details "later this week". "if" you would like to help volunteer.. you can contact "the