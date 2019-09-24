Speech to Text for Long-time Terre Haute City Clerk Chuck Hanley has passed away

was done to the home. "a longtime terre haute leader".. has passed away. "news 10" has learned former city clerk.. "chuck hanley" died last night. news 10's "rondrell moore".. is "live" in our newsroom. he has more for you now "on hanley's life".. and reaction from "1"-former judge "who worked closely with him". //////// those who knew chuck hanley are calling his passing the end of an era. hanley began his term as terre haute city clerk back in 19-83. he retired more than "30"-years later... just last year... due to personal reasons. earlier today.. news 10 spoke with former circuit and city court judge.. david bolk. he calls hanley a close friend who got along well with everybody. he says his knowledge for local politics was unmatched. bolk says his passing will leave a void in the local political arena. ////// "he would rather say, he'd rather have 10 folks for him who had 10 friends, than a political endorsement, and he was genuinely caring person. he cared about people." within the last hour.. news 10 has learned about services for hanley. visitation is set for this friday from 4 to 8 p.m. those services will take place at callahan and hughes funeral home on south 25th street. funeral services will then be this saturday at saint benedict church. a burial will follow at calvary cemetery. reporting live in the newsroom... rondrell moore, susie back to you. /////////