Clear

Victim identified in overnight Terre Haute house fire, cause of death ruled as heart disease

Victim identified in overnight Terre Haute house fire, cause of death ruled as heart disease

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Victim identified in overnight Terre Haute house fire, cause of death ruled as heart disease

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for this "to positively impact the community". "emergency crews" found a man dead inside "a terre haute home" during an overnight fire. we 1st brought you this information "on news 10 this morning". the fire happened at this home.. located at 29-45 fort harrison road shortly after 12:30. that's near "the tredegar film products factory" on terre haute's north-side. officials tell "news 10".. that "76"-year-old "vernon mat-lock" was smoking while on oxygen. and that's when "a fire started". he reportedly told his daughter "to go get water". in the meantime.. vigo county coroner "doctor susan amos says".. "mat-lock" suffer from a heart attack. by the time his daughter returned.. "mat-lock" was covered in flames. terre haute fire chief "jeff fisher says".. this is a reminder that oxygen "is very flammable". /////// /////// "we've had cases like this in the past where somebody for whatever reason feels they need to smoke with their oxygen on. it's very flammable and this person died from smoking." //////// the daughter did "not" receive any injuries. moderate damage
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Not as Cool Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-24

Image

Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

Image

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Image

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Image

Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Temperature Differences

Image

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse