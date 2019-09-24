Speech to Text for Victim identified in overnight Terre Haute house fire, cause of death ruled as heart disease

for this "to positively impact the community". "emergency crews" found a man dead inside "a terre haute home" during an overnight fire. we 1st brought you this information "on news 10 this morning". the fire happened at this home.. located at 29-45 fort harrison road shortly after 12:30. that's near "the tredegar film products factory" on terre haute's north-side. officials tell "news 10".. that "76"-year-old "vernon mat-lock" was smoking while on oxygen. and that's when "a fire started". he reportedly told his daughter "to go get water". in the meantime.. vigo county coroner "doctor susan amos says".. "mat-lock" suffer from a heart attack. by the time his daughter returned.. "mat-lock" was covered in flames. terre haute fire chief "jeff fisher says".. this is a reminder that oxygen "is very flammable". /////// /////// "we've had cases like this in the past where somebody for whatever reason feels they need to smoke with their oxygen on. it's very flammable and this person died from smoking." //////// the daughter did "not" receive any injuries. moderate damage