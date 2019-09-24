Clear

County commissioners look to breathe life into old International Paper property

County commissioners look to breathe life into old International Paper property

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"vigo county commissioners" .. are wanting investors "for the international paper property". "the plan" is for investors to lease the property from the county. "commissioners" would like to see this area "become a community space". "2"-ads will be posted. friday, october 11th at "10"- o'clock in the morning is "the final date for submissions". then.. "commissioners" will review the responses they receive. "brad anderson says".. there's a lot of potential
