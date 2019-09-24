All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news overnight - as firefighters and first responders battle a deadly fire. news 10's jordan kudisch is live to tell us more about the investigation. jordan... alia, jon, we're here in front of a home at 2945 fort harrison. it's near the tredegar film products factory on terre haute's north side. we were told the fire was reported a little after 12:30 this morning. take a look at video from a few hours ago. it took crews about an hour to get it under control. at least one person was found dead inside the home. investigators have been out here all night long. but at this point they are not releasing any information on that person. but as you said we're told this is being considered a very serious fire. and we will bring any updates on this as we learn more. for now - reporting live on terre haute's north side. jordan kudisch, news 10.

the murder trial of clarence bell junior continues today. belL is accused of killing ray rose in september of last year. officers found rose's body on the side of 18th and wabash avenue in terre haute. they say rose was a transient. bell is charged with murder and obstruction of justice. the trial is expected to last all week.

demolition will begin this week on the old citizens national bank in paris, illinois. it started to crumble early saturday morning. the building is owned by the first christians church. for safety concerns crews shut down the main streets near the building. they even built a protection wall to keep people away from the rubble. the church told us there were already plans to bring the old building down. the church plans to put a family center in the space.

the vigo county veterans council has announced there will not be a veterans day parade this november. they say the cancellation comes after a lack of interest. v-f-w post 9-72 says it still plans to honor local veterans. they're working to plan a static display, meal, and band to honor those who have served.

happening today the terre haute police department will participate in "operation clear tracks." this morning from around 8:30 until 11:30 police will be located throughout railroaded areas. during that time those who are seen walking on the tracks or drivers trying to beat a train will be ticketed. sgt. james schneider with the terre haute police department told us it's an effort to get people to see the dangers and bring awareness.

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers. a portion of 4th street will be closed today from eight until five. that's from hulman to idaho.. crews will be doing street repairs.

indiana state university's homecoming is just around the corner. food vendors who want to take part have only until thursday to get a temporary permit. that's through the vigo county health department. this includes groups that plan to serve food to the public during homecoming. that goes for profit and non-profit.