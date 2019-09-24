Speech to Text for Overnight fire: One person confirmed dead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police and first breaking news overnight - police and first responders were called to what's being called a very serious fire". and we're told that fire is "deadly". news 10's jordan kudisch is live from fort harrison in terre haute... jordan, what can you tell us? jon, alia...we're here in front of a home at 29-45 fort harrison. if you're familiar with the area - this is near the tredegar film products factory on terre haute's north side. the fire was reported a little after 12:30 this morning. take a look at your screen. this is video from just a few hours ago. it took crews about an hour to get it under control. we were told at least one person was inside the home. investigators have been out here all night long. the terre haute fire department says the victim was an elderly man on oxygen. but at this point - they are not releasing any information on that person. but as you said - we're told this is being considered a very serious fire... and we will bring any updates as we learn more. for now - reporting live on terre haute's north side. jordan kudisch, news 10.