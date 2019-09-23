Speech to Text for Vigo County school leaders decide on several financial items at Monday's meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

october 3rd. vigo county school leaders have made some important decisions on how they are spending money.. tonight leaders approved several things. one was more than 5 million dollars for a general obligation bond.. that's for things like h-vac... paving.. and technology. they also approved a resolution on what to do with money allocated from the state for teacher retirements. the state put 150-million dollars from the state surplus into retirment funding for employees hired in 1996 or after. this is essentially relief money to school corporations for employer contributions to teacher retirments. but the board had to vote on what to do with the money saved. bill riley with the school corporation told news 10...the savings will go toward teacher pay if there is a collective bargaining vote to "increase" teacher pay. that collective bargaining is still underway. we have