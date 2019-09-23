Clear
Terre Haute city leaders discuss proposed $98 million budget for next year

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vigo dot org". terre haute city leaders are talking about the city's budget for the next year... mayor duke bennett and the city council met today to talk about it.. this was the second meeting to discuss the budget. leaders hold this meeting every year to make sure everyone is on the same page. the budget request is set at 98 million dollars. it'll cover a proposed raise for city employees... funding to fix sidewalks... tear down condemned houses and more. city leaders say this is one of the best budgets proposed in the last 5 years. "this one has the most excess revenue in it. revenue over expenses we've had. and we've increased the budget some too. added a few positions and you know really just trying to respond to the need of the public. " no action was taken at tonights meeting. the budget is scheduled to be voted on at the regular council meeting
