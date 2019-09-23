Speech to Text for 'Close before you doze' Marshall firefighters say this phrase could save your life if there's a fire

you may have heard the phrase... "close before you doze." firefighters say a closed bedroom door could save a life if there's a fire. new for you tonight on nightwatch -- we have an example of the difference it can make. a home was severely damaged after a fire over the weekend.. this is near clarksville, illinois in clark county. a marshall firefighter trainer met us for a tour "inside" today. they showed us the home. take a look at this! a room that had closed doors looks totally different from the rest of the charred damage. firefighters say a closed door helps reduce the spread of fire and heat damage. living in the midwest, people are prone to leave their doors and windows open during various parts of the year. the importance of keeping those doors and windows closed is to cut down on the air flow. luckily.. no one was hurt. firefighters say the smoke alarms activated. this allowed the homeowner and his dog