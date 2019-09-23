Speech to Text for Public hearings to hear how you feel about a proposed increase from Duke Energy

at the answer to you could see a big increase in your electric bill. that's for anyone who is a duke energy customer. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we've told you before.. duke energy has asked indiana regulators to raise rates. the company says the rate hike is so they can make improvements. but not everyone is okay with the change. "i think duke customers need to ask themselves why does a company that's finacially healthy as duke energy need a rate increase to begin with" tonight a public meeting was held to talk about that raise....and to get your opinion. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now with more on what you can expect for your wallet. patrece... duke energy indiana has asked for a rate increase. that would add about 24 dollars a month for the average house. many people here in the wabash valley saying this increase will only be bad for customers. nat} "i don't see in any way how this is fair to it's customers... i'm asking you to reject this rate increase... a decision like this has negative ripple effect on the local economy..." 17 percent... about 24 dollars a month for the average home. that's what duke energy indiana has asked indiana regulators to raise rates. "what's 23 dollars? to me that's nothing. to someone on a fixed income. that's pretty substantial in my opinon." since duke has asked for this increase the indiana utility regulatory commisson has been holding public hearings across the state to find out how you feel about this increase. monday night -- they met in terre haute south vigo high school auditorium. people from all over the wabash valley were in attendance to give their opinion. almost all of them were against this increase. "we're strongly opposed to this increase. i mean what we have here is a utility company who is extradorinary financially healthy realizing enourmous profits and i think duke customers need to ask themselves why does a company that's financially healthy as duke energy need a rate increase to begin with." duke energy says the rate increase is mainly to generate cleaner power... invest to serve a growing customer base... and improve reliablilty and service to it's customers. "we've added a hundred thousand new customers since our last rate case the size of a fairly good sized city in indiana and it's expensive to serve 100,000 new customers and that's the main driver of the case." ' the deadline testimony deadline for the office of utility consumer counselor is october 30. the final decision isn't expected until next summer. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.